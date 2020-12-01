Newly-elected city officials to take oath of office on Thursday

YORK – Four newly-elected city officials will take the oath of office on Thursday night when the city council convenes in regular session.

Jean Thiele, city clerk, has presented the agenda for Dec. 3 which shows that following the Pledge of Allegiance, the oath of office will be taken by Mayor Barry Redfern, as well as Councilmen Matt Wagner, Jerry Wilkinson and Clarence Hoffman. The clerk will administer the oath and after the officials sign their oaths, they will officially take seats as council members.

Steve Postier will not be among those taking the oath as he does not live in city limits and his property has not yet been annexed into the city limits.

Because he is unable to take the oath of office at this time, that particular seat on the city council will be declared vacant. The mayor will then later bring forward a recommendation of someone to be appointed to that vacant seat, which will have to be approved by a majority of the council.

Typical council activity will take place, including the approval of minutes and claims, as well as the city administrator’s report.

Then, the council will hold second reading of an ordinance that would provide for annexation of the Postier property.