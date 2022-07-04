 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New zoning administrator/deputy county attorney named

YORK – Former York County Attorney, Christopher Johnson, has agreed to come back to York County – this time to serve as deputy county attorney and as the county’s zoning administrator.

Regarding the position of zoning administrator, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier reminded his fellow commissioners that this particular office “was not technically filled since Benjamin Dennis left.” Former deputy attorney Dennis was also the zoning administrator. When he resigned, Joseph Selde became the deputy county attorney and had been asked to help with zoning issues since – although he was never officially appointed.

Obermier said Selde recently resigned his position as deputy county attorney.

“So I am asking that we appoint Chris Johnson to be our new zoning administrator, starting on July 11,” Obermier said.

The salary will remain the same -- $20,000 – for the position of zoning administrator. This position is an independent from the deputy county attorney position.

The commissioners did not have to officially appoint Johnson as the deputy county attorney as that can be done by the county attorney, who is now Gary Olson.

Christopher Johnson

