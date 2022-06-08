New York County Attorney takes oath of office

YORK – Gary Olson, the attorney who was the sole candidate for the position of York County Attorney in the Primary Election and will be the lone candidate on the General Election ballot, has been appointed as the new county attorney effective immediately.

Last week, the York County Commissioners terminated John Lyons’s position as such and upon creating a vacancy, the county board had the task of appointing someone to fill the rest of the term – through the end of 2022.

In a special meeting held this week, the commissioners appointed Olson and he took the oath of office shortly afterward in the York County Court. The commissioners unanimously voted in favor of Olson’s appointment.

He will fulfill the rest of the term and then on Jan. 5, 2023, he will take the oath of office for a four-year term as an elected official.

Olson has worked more than 30 years in civil service in both criminal defense and prosecutorial roles in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Up until his appointment as York County Attorney, he served the Douglas County community as deputy county attorney specializing in major case criminal law.

A graduate of York High School, born and raised on a family farm just north of York, Olson commented, “I am proud and excited to serve as the York County Attorney. It is an honor to serve the community that significantly impacted my formative years as a youth.”

Olson says he believes “the unwritten but lived protocol of self-sufficiency, independence, autonomy and authenticity learned from being raised in a rural community coupled with my legal experience and commitment to safety uniquely qualify me for the position of York County Attorney.

“My childhood friends and I played carefree in York County’s parks and rode our bikes for hours on its streets and gravel roads. Today, I sincerely appreciate the intuitive safety the community afforded us. It is from safe streets that communities grow and thrive,” said Olson.

“York County is uniquely located with increasing high volume daily traffic of Interstate I-80 transcending through an otherwise quiet landscape,” said Olson. “I will stand behind policy that dissuades individuals from disrespecting the community and subsequently committing crime and promote policy that enforces safety, independence, and respect for one’s neighbor.”

Olson and his wife, Carol, have three children and two grandchildren, and they said they look forward to living in York County.

