New York College students arrive to campus

YORK – New students arrived on York College campus this past weekend, on Saturday, Aug. 21.

College officials say more than 150 new students have enrolled at York College for the fall semester of 2021.

They were able to move in to campus housing and go through orientation, which included meals at the homes of staff and faculty members on Sunday.

New students come from many different states to the York College campus, as they have historically.

Returning students started moving in Monday as classes were to start Wednesday.

Enrollment figures for York College are not yet available, pertaining to the 2021-22 school year. Those are reported 10 days after the fall semester has begun.

Typically, York College has approximately 450 students enrolled each year – this number has been increasing over the past few years as the college’s online course offerings and participation have been growing.