New YMS offering enriches, lowers class sizes

If you summon the god of hair, he can set you up with a mullet – as long as you honor him by having a mullet.

Norvina the goddess of animals can talk to animals – but if you want to be on her good side, don’t litter. Also be sure to honor her symbol: the chicken nugget.

Farmers and gardeners should pay close attention to Acronis, the goddess of water, who brings rain.

If these mythological characters seem unfamiliar, you probably aren’t alone. These gods and goddesses – among others – were created by the imaginations of students in York Middle School’s mythology class.

The new offering gives her students an extra outlet for learning, said YMS English teacher Kim Schepers. “Mythology allows students to examine a variety of world cultures, explore ancient times, and strengthens their understanding of language and the origin of many of our words,” she said. “Arguably most important, mythological stories are fun.” These fun, creative topics and activities also help students explore different genres of literature and art, and understand the concept of allusions, Schepers added.