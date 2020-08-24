New YMS offering enriches, lowers class sizes

If you summon the god of hair, he can set you up with a mullet – as long as you honor him by having a mullet.
Norvina the goddess of animals can talk to animals – but if you want to be on her good side, don’t litter. Also be sure to honor her symbol: the chicken nugget.
Farmers and gardeners should pay close attention to Acronis, the goddess of water, who brings rain.
If these mythological characters seem unfamiliar, you probably aren’t alone. These gods and goddesses – among others – were created by the imaginations of students in York Middle School’s mythology class.
The new offering gives her students an extra outlet for learning, said YMS English teacher Kim Schepers. “Mythology allows students to examine a variety of world cultures, explore ancient times, and strengthens their understanding of language and the origin of many of our words,” she said. “Arguably most important, mythological stories are fun.” These fun, creative topics and activities also help students explore different genres of literature and art, and understand the concept of allusions, Schepers added.
Making the elective course possible involved merging other classes, which, in turn, modeled the required seventh-grade English format of instruction to more closely resemble the high school English Language Arts (ELA) format – preparing the students for their high school English education. This model is already utilized by eighth grade English classes. “At YMS we [ran] our sixth and seventh grade programs under the elementary style of instruction, while our eighth grade is submerged into the ELA realm as it is traditional of high school program,” Schepers explained.
This required a bit of shifting around this school year, but YMS made it work. “A few years back our staff theme was ‘Find a Way,’” Schepers said. “I feel like that's exactly what we did this past year.” The school was able to combine and add courses without extra staff and resources – giving YMS students more without spending more. “We were able to create more offerings for students while utilizing the staff and resources we already had,” Schepers said. “By combining reading and English, we were able to offer five sections, rather than four, of language arts. This not only led to reduced class sizes, but also allowed for two class periods of a reading strategies class, and two periods of mythology.”
Another benefit of merging the classes was reduced class sizes. Schepers said that during the 2019-2020 school year, many classes consisted of about 30 students per period. Class size reduction allows teachers to give students more attention and guidance, enriching the learning experience. “This extra small group assistance offers those students a little extra instruction and supplemental practice to boost their confidence and abilities,” Schepers said.
According to the National Education Association (NEA), studies have shown that performance improvements gained by smaller class sizes -- like those described by Schepers -- aren’t just anecdotal. A publication by NEA states long-term studies have shown academic improvements in disciplines like reading and language. The NEA also asserts that studies indicate students in smaller classes “showed more positive behaviors towards engagement and learning than did the students in larger classes.”
Creating mythological characters like Athenly (the goddess of health) and Jimith (the god of sight) and other class activities have already enriched the learning experience of Schepers’ students, stoking their creativity while learning more about literature. A recent project had students create and perform a readers’ theatre about how their mythological figure would put an end to the novel coronavirus.
Schepers said she and her fellow YMS teachers and administrators make enriching their coursework possible. “Mr. Loosvelt is incredibly supportive especially when it involves offering our students the best educational experience that we can,” Schepers said. “We do what's best for kids at YMS – plus, who doesn't love an educational and entertaining curriculum?”
