New YHS Hall of Fame inductees announced

YORK – The names of the two people who will be inducted into the annual York High School Hall of Fame this fall have been announced.

They will be Lee Newcomer and Terry Grobe.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is planned for Nov. 18 at the York Country Club.

Newcomer is a 1970 graduate of York High School who graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1974. He went on to graduate from medical school and went into medical oncology. He also received his Master’s Degree in Health Administration in 1990. He currently sits on the board of two cancer research facilities, one of which discovered the Breast Cancer Susceptibility Gene, present in DNA. He is currently the director of Myriad Genetics and the director of Cellworks.

Grobe is a 1967 graduate of York High School who graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Nebraska, with a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education and English Degree in 1971. She got her Master’s Degree in School Administration from Northeastern University in 1977. In addition to her time teaching in classrooms, she has been a consultant for Boston Public Schools and worked for the Massachusetts Governor’s Office for Educational Affairs. She has published several books and from 2005 to 2020, she was program director for Jobs for the Future.