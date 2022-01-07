New Year's Baby welcomed at York General

By Steve Moseley
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Meredith Pearl Jindra met her parents, Aaliyah and Kyle, at 7:48 a.m. Thursday. Meredith is the first baby born in 2022 at York General Healthcare and the Jindras’ first as well. The happy parents took their 5 lb., 6.4 oz. treasure home to Friend on Friday. Dr. Greg Woods attended the birth. The New Year Baby and her family appreciate the many sponsor gifts with which were presented.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!