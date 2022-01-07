 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Year's Baby welcomed at York General
0 comments
featured

New Year's Baby welcomed at York General

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DSC_8973.JPG

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meredith Pearl Jindra met her parents, Aaliyah and Kyle, at 7:48 a.m. Thursday. Meredith is the first baby born in 2022 at York General Healthcare and the Jindras’ first as well. The happy parents took their 5 lb., 6.4 oz. treasure home to Friend on Friday. Dr. Greg Woods attended the birth. The New Year Baby and her family appreciate the many sponsor gifts with which were presented.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News