New Year's Baby welcomed at York General

Meredith Pearl Jindra met her parents, Aaliyah and Kyle, at 7:48 a.m. Thursday. Meredith is the first baby born in 2022 at York General Healthcare and the Jindras’ first as well. The happy parents took their 5 lb., 6.4 oz. treasure home to Friend on Friday. Dr. Greg Woods attended the birth. The New Year Baby and her family appreciate the many sponsor gifts with which were presented.