New video visitation pilot launches at NCCW

YORK – A video visitation program launched Thursday at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW). The pilot project is the second such program of its type to be initiated by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) in as many weeks.

“COVID-19 certainly challenged our ability to have people come into the facility last year,” said NCCW Warden Angela Folts-Oberle. “In addition, we recognize that making the trip to York is not always convenient, especially in the winter months. Providing this opportunity for the women to use video technology to see their children and other family members and friends is something we definitely want to try.”

Video visits are conducted through kiosks located in NCCW’s housing units. Visits cost $10 for 30 minutes. Visits must be scheduled through JPay, which provides the technology for the program.

“Visits need to be scheduled at least seven days in advance,” noted Dawn-Renee Smith, deputy director for programs. “This will allow staff to ensure that all of the requirements around each visit are met and approved in advance.”

Recently, NDCS announced a separate video visitation pilot at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook.