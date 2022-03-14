New veteran memorial installed at courthouse

YORK – A beautiful new veteran memorial has been installed in front of the York County Courthouse.

The memorial was created by local artist, Vern Friesen of Henderson.

Following the construction of the new courthouse addition and the emergency communications center, it was recognized that there is an open space in that area that could have just been planted to grass or landscaping.

But the commissioners thought a veteran memorial would be a more impactful addition – and it is.

The new memorial is just west of the long-standing memorial stone and is a great reminder of the sacrifice of many for the freedom of us all.

Upon the idea before the county board, Commissioner Bill Bamesberger went out looking for sculpture possibilities, prices, etc.

Initially, he received quotes that ranged from $14,000-$25,000.

“Of course, I reached out to Vern Friesen, a very accomplished artist from our county, and he provided a design and a plan,” Bamesberger told the commissioners when they approved the project. “The county’s veteran advisory board looked at several designs and they decided on this one.”

It was pointed out, during that conversation, by York County Veterans Service Officer Nick Wollenburg that members of the county’s advisory board represent all branches of service and the different areas of the county.

Friesen’s quote came in at only $6,500 – much lower than what outside companies had quoted.

“And there is the value in that this is created by a county resident, with his skill and his extreme talent,” Bamesberger added, during that earlier conversation. “This is a great way to honor our veterans.

A veteran fund already existed with a cap of holding a maximum of $30,000 – so the money for this project, for which it is intended, came from that fund.

Now, as people enter the courthouse, they can see the memorial which reads: “All Gave Some – All Gave All. Dedicated to the memory of all who proudly served and protected their country.”

