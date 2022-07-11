New vet joins York Animal Clinic staff

Annie Bailey – DVM loves her horse Dolly. She loves her dog and two cats. She loves the North Carolina State Wolfpack. She loves playing basketball and softball. And she loves the situation she finds herself in now that she has joined the staff at York Animal Clinic in York as its newest veterinarian.

She knew early on right from kindergarten that she wanted to be a veterinarian. Bailey grew up in the Raleigh – Shelby area in North Carolina where she said her Grandpa had cattle and horses. She volunteered at the local Humane Society and started shadowing at a local veterinary clinic while in high school.

After graduating from high school in 2013 she went on to North Carolina State where she graduated with a major in animal science in 2017. She then attended vet school at North Carolina State graduating in 2021.

She made her way to Nebraska working at another vet clinic before seeing an ad on the American Association of Bovine Practitioners web site for the York job. She started here in York last month in June.

“I really like working with cattle and horses,” said Bailey. “I like rural settings and I’m enjoying my time here so far. I’m enjoying the people and the way they get work done and it’s a very positive environment.”

Besides playing the two sports mentioned earlier she also admits to being a big country music fan and is looking to attending concerts in the area. She really got to enjoy that when she recounted her time as an intern at a clinic in Nashville where she got to attend to pets belonging to some big country music performers.

She said that she has two former classmates from the North Carolina State vet school that have also landed in Nebraska and they get together and compare notes and enjoy each other’s company.

“I’m really looking forward and excited to be a part of the York community,” said Bailey. “Everyone has been so nice and I’m looking forward to finding a church home and becoming involved in community activities.”

“Annie has been a good addition to our staff,” said Ryan Koch – DVM. “We’ve been short a couple of vets since October and we appreciate our clients understanding our situation. We’re going to be able to provide better service with Annie on board. She fits right in and we’re glad she’s here.”

Central Valley Ag launches new website

Central Valley Ag (CVA) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed website. Launching July 1, this website update was created to improve customer usability and be in-step with the CVA mission of delivering value and enhancing the service CVA personnel provides to customers.

New features include a quicker and easier way to find local representatives and location contact information by prepopulating based on the users geo-location. You will also be able to set your home location to receive cash bids in your area, which can be accessed all from the homepage.

CVA has incorporated a ‘Knowledge Center’ that directs the user to podcasts, articles, and videos produced by CVA. The Knowledge Center encourages users to use filters to find materials that are of interest to them. This site also provides compatibility with all browsers and mobile devices with a higher loading speed.

With the focus on customer satisfaction, this website will provide a user-friendly environment for all things CVA.

“At CVA, we are continually striving to make our customer web experience more useful, more valuable, and easier to use,” said VP of Marketing, Owen Baker, “we are proud to launch CVA’s new website with confidence in the fact that we are helping our customers find the information they need.”

View the new website at www.cvacoop.com from a desktop or mobile device.

Cornerstone Bank to sponsor 40th annual tennis tournament

Cornerstone Bank will host its 40th annual non-sanctioned tennis tournament Aug. 6 and 7 at Levitt Tennis Courts next to York High School.

Entries will be limited to one single and one double. The matches will be the best of three sets with a 12-point tiebreaker at 6-all. There will be a super tie breaker if sets are split in lieu of a third set.

Registration forms are available on the Cornerstone Bank website at www.cornerstoneconnect.com. The entry deadline is noon Wednesday, Aug. 3. Singles entry fee is $15 per division and doubles entry fee is $20 per team.

Pairings will be available after noon on Friday, Aug. 5 from Mandy Hengelfelt at Cornerstone Bank at (402) 363-7423 before 5 p.m. or you can visit our website.

Please call Mandy Hengelfelt at (402) 363-7423 for any further information.

Open House

Red Couch Counseling located at 223 East 8th Street, York is set to host an open house at their new location. This group of professionals is looking forward to visiting with you about the services they offer. Stop in from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 to attend the Open House.

Coffin named to USA Today list

Bob Coffin of Coffin Wealth Management of York, was recently named to an USA Today list of ten financial advisors innovating and expanding in 2022.

Coffin is an independent financial advisor affiliated with Lincoln Financial Securities Corporation. According to the list, he offers a robust mix of services with state-of-the-art technology. Coffin loves socializing and analyzing strategies that will help people manage their wealth.

Coffin says that he believes that people know how to save money; however, they need more information on the best way to save. He gives them the opportunity to choose what would best work for them.

What the heck?

Today’s paper contains the sixth clue for the York News-Times Treasure Hunt. Hope you’ve got some halfway good ideas. The next couple of days should allow hunters to maybe narrow down where they think it is. From there you can take what you already think and then apply it to your hunt.

Ultimately, it’s only going to be one person to lay their hands on the elusive medallion. Happy hunting!