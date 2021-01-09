New to them: Stromsburg fire apparatus connects with departments afar

STROMSBURG -- After careful consideration, the Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department and rural board came to the conclusion it was time for their 1993 pumper truck to move on down the road – to Carmen, Okla. specifically.

By way of Salina, Kan. southward down Highway 81, the tiny town sitting in Oklahoma’s Alfalfa County is not quite six hours away.

Also eventually moving down the road, coming from Long Island, N.Y., would be a 2010 pumper truck headed for its new home in Stromsburg. Manorville, N.Y.’s Long Island-based volunteer fire department (consisting in part of off-duty New York City firefighters) had also decided it was time to part ways with one of their apparatus.

How does an apparatus connect departments from rural Nebraska, rural Oklahoma, and a New York volunteer department not quite a day’s drive east of Stromsburg?

There are businesses who specialize in selling used fire apparatus, explained Tim Pallas, Stromsburg’s Fire Chief. These companies tend to be located in heavily-populated areas that have a greater number of vehicles used. Thanks to a few keystrokes and clicks, rural departments like Stromsburg’s and Carmen’s can connect with equipment from these higher-populated areas.