New sign sends greetings to downtown

YORK – As people drive into downtown York from the south, they now see a new, colorful public art display on the wall that sits along the curve of Grant Avenue off of Lincoln Avenue. The “Now Showing: Downtown” sign was designed by Annie Redfern with input from the Arts Around Town group and was produced by Wallingford Signs.

Dan Brahmsteadt offered his wall, which sits at the entrance of downtown. The sign harkens to the old downtown theater district in downtown York. The sign was produced in part with a grant from the York County Visitors Bureau. Other sponsors include the City of York, York County Development Corporation, Greater York Area Chamber of Commerce, Cornerstone Bank, Henderson State Bank, York State Bank and Union Bank and Trust.

Earlier this year an informal group of residents calling themselves “Arts Around Town” met to discuss an art project for the old parts store wall. This conversation was also part of a larger conversation about preparing for a York application for Creative District status with the Nebraska Arts Council. After considering costs and the challenges of the wall, it was decided that a sign on the wall would be a better artistic option than a mural. The result is the theater-themed sign on the corner where Grant comes off Lincoln. The sign design ties to the old theater sign that used to hang in downtown York and now sits at the north end of town.

In 2019, the York County Development Corporation sponsored community conversations about what people would like to see in York. The ideas highlighted included adding murals. York Councilwoman Jennifer Sheppard was part of those conversations and recalls a discussion about a mural on the old parts store wall as you drive into downtown from the south.

After a council meeting soon after Councilwoman Sheppard’s appointment, she and Cheree Folts, parks and recreation director for the City of York, were talking about what to do with the wall of vines that everyone passes coming into downtown. Sue Crawford, city administrator for York, joined the conversation and those community conversations fed into conversations with the Arts Around Town group who then made the mural sign happen. Councilwoman Sheppard, reacting to the sign finally being installed, said, “I am excited to see this vision from the focus group becoming a reality! I can't wait to see what we can dream up next!”

Folts, who also joined in the Arts Around Town conversations, said, “Community art and a creative art district are important aspects for our community. They create a vibrant space and point of interest within the city setting it apart from other locations. I am excited that York has progressed down the path of enhancing and developing community art opportunities and what a fun way to start the process than by bringing the iconic York theater sign back to downtown!”

The Nebraska Arts Council Creative District program allows communities to apply for designation of some part of their community as a creative area with a solid tradition of supporting and encouraging the arts as well as the energy and innovation for arts to continue to thrive. The designation qualifies the community for major cultural and arts grants from the state. Multiple community conversations about forming a creative district and applying for designation will begin in October. If individuals are interested in being a part of these conversations, they can contact Dr. Clark Roush, Endowed Chair for the Performing Arts at York University, at clark.rousch58@gmail.com.