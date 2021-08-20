New public works director hired for York

YORK – The City of York now has a new public works director.
Thursday night, the council was asked to consider the recommendation from the city administrator to hire James Paul II, who has 14 years of environmental health and safety management, project and emergency management experience.
The council agreed and Paul accepted.
Paul graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree from the Agricultural and Bio-Systems Engineering Department in 2007.
He currently lives in York with his wife and daughter.
Since April of last year, he has been an environmental health and safety manager at Flint Hills Resources at Fairmont.
Prior to that, he had worked in the same capacity at Cargill Beef at Schuyler. He also has worked as the technical safety manager and regulatory safety manager at that Cargill facility.
In 2015, he became a certified emergency manager. In 2014, he was named the Platte County Emergency Manager Volunteer of the Year and from 2013-2015 he was the Platte County emergency management training officer.
Sue Crawford, York city administrator, said she was excited to have Paul join the city leadership team.
“James Paul has the experience, expertise and attitude that will best address the leadership needs in the Department of Public Works at this time,” she said. “He has demonstrated his ability to improve work processes with teams of employees in a way that respects their expertise. He is committed to strengthening the use of technology to improve communication and interaction with the public.”
Crawford added that during the hiring process, the department heads had the opportunity to speak with him and hear his vision for the management team.
Paul told the mayor and council, “As director of the public works department, I am excited about being a part of a team that takes pride in the completion of multiple projects and fostering growth within the city. I look forward to serving the public by maintaining and enhancing the infrastructure for the citizens and businesses that reside in the City of York, Nebraska.”