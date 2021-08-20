New public works director hired for York

YORK – The City of York now has a new public works director.

Thursday night, the council was asked to consider the recommendation from the city administrator to hire James Paul II, who has 14 years of environmental health and safety management, project and emergency management experience.

The council agreed and Paul accepted.

Paul graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree from the Agricultural and Bio-Systems Engineering Department in 2007.

He currently lives in York with his wife and daughter.

Since April of last year, he has been an environmental health and safety manager at Flint Hills Resources at Fairmont.

Prior to that, he had worked in the same capacity at Cargill Beef at Schuyler. He also has worked as the technical safety manager and regulatory safety manager at that Cargill facility.

In 2015, he became a certified emergency manager. In 2014, he was named the Platte County Emergency Manager Volunteer of the Year and from 2013-2015 he was the Platte County emergency management training officer.

Sue Crawford, York city administrator, said she was excited to have Paul join the city leadership team.