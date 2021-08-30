New preschool area gives students more space to learn

YORK - With the renovation of the old York General dialysis center, the hospital joined with York Public Schools to increase their space for early childhood education programs.

York Public Schools was running out of space in the original room at the elementary school, and was in need of a solution. The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) contributed to the preschool grant, and Nebraska Children and Families helped fund the Sixpence program.

The first grant was written for the school in 2007. It was a partnership through Head Start with the Nebraska Department of Education. Since then, more grants have added five sections of preschool with full-day and part-time options.

York Elementary Principal, Kris Friesen, said growing trends have shown preschool helps children in a positive way. Friesen said the school wants to add more full-day options for families as they gain more space.

“We have been looking for a space for our preschool classrooms for many years; this opportunity gives us a chance to create an Early Childhood Center with room to grow,” Friesen said.

With the renovations to the old dialysis center, the programs have been able to be housed in one building.

The preschool program is open to all students in York. Early Childhood Coordinator, Chelsey Klein, said the district is excited about this partnership and what the future holds.