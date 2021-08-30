 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New preschool area gives students more space to learn
0 comments
top story

New preschool area gives students more space to learn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Preschool

Preschool students sit for circle time to hear a song and read a story with their teacher. The preschool program has one all-day class. There is also a part-day option for families. During the day, the students get to participate in different learning activities and go to recess.

 News-Times/Blythe Dorrian

YORK - With the renovation of the old York General dialysis center, the hospital joined with York Public Schools to increase their space for early childhood education programs.

York Public Schools was running out of space in the original room at the elementary school, and was in need of a solution. The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) contributed to the preschool grant, and Nebraska Children and Families helped fund the Sixpence program.

The first grant was written for the school in 2007. It was a partnership through Head Start with the Nebraska Department of Education. Since then, more grants have added five sections of preschool with full-day and part-time options.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

York Elementary Principal, Kris Friesen, said growing trends have shown preschool helps children in a positive way. Friesen said the school wants to add more full-day options for families as they gain more space.

“We have been looking for a space for our preschool classrooms for many years; this opportunity gives us a chance to create an Early Childhood Center with room to grow,” Friesen said.

With the renovations to the old dialysis center, the programs have been able to be housed in one building.

The preschool program is open to all students in York. Early Childhood Coordinator, Chelsey Klein, said the district is excited about this partnership and what the future holds.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens to Afghanistan after the U.S. leaves?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News