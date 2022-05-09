New playground will be kids' haven at convention center

YORK – A new playground will soon be a haven for kids outside the Holthus Convention Center.

The city council gave its approval for a contract with Sourcewell, in the amount of $77,278, for the construction of the playground.

The playground will be outside the northwest corner of the facility.

The council already budgeted $80,000 for this project.

As explained during the budget process by Terri Carlson, director of the convention center, “A large number of our events involve children and having an outdoor area where they can roam would reduce the amount of running around the building, jumping on tables, chairs and couches, and having kids playing behind the donor wall.”

This particular playground will be suited toward 5-12-year-old kids.

“In our original plan, we had hoped for a York County Visitors Bureau grant, but that application was denied because this project doesn’t specifically bring in overnight lodging stays.”

Carlson was asked if there will be a fence around the playground.

“We kind of want to see how this plays out first,” Carlson said. “This is on the north side, where there is not as much traffic. This is the area where the caterers park, so there aren’t a lot of vehicles going through that area.”

All the council members voted in favor of moving forward with the project.

