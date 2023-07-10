Alicia Blomenberg has been involved in gymnastics ever since she was a youth, first as a participant and then as a coach at the Norfolk YMCA starting when she was 16. She is now the owner of Uprise Gymnastics, formerly Discover Gymnastics, located at 722 S. Lincoln Avenue, York.

Previously owned by Ricardo Appel of Grand Island, Blomenberg took over on June 1. She and her husband Matt moved to York in 2020 with their family and she had been a coach at Discover Gymnastics before buying the operation and changing the name.

“We offer gymnastics in a fun, no pressure atmosphere that teaches our gymnasts fundamentals, social skills, and life skills,” said Blomenberg. “Students can start at age 18 months all the way up to 18 years. Most classes are co-ed but there are some classes that are just for girls or boys. Some of the classes are for those kids who want to be in competitions.”

“Uprise Gymnastics participates in the Amerikids Gymnastics program. This program focuses on education and improvement of the “professional” gymnastics community. This is a competitive program that focuses on improving the education and success of our gymnasts,” she added.

Blomenberg said that all of the Olympic skills are taught at the school. Class sizes are typically about 8 to 12 in size and there are two to three instructors for each class which lasts about an hour. The gymnastics school employs 15-16 instructors throughout the year. That will include Cindi Atchison, who previously managed the operation for Appel.

Balance, hand-eye coordination, overall fitness are just a few benefits of gymnastics according to Blomenberg. These skills also transfer over to other sports. “Plus, it’s really fun,” she said.

The summer session started on July 10 and registration for the fall season will open on July 17. Blomenberg said that depending on the season, there will be 150-250 students at the school.

Uprise Gymnastics will host the Midwest District Championships in April 2024 which will bring 600-700 gymnasts to York for the weekend to compete at the York City Auditorium.

She and Matt, who is the Senior Systems Administrator at York General Hospital have three active boys: Bryer who is four, Brayden who is two and Brecken who comes in at six months. The two oldest boys, along with being students, also help out at the gym.

The family enjoys outdoor activities and other family time although Blomenberg says, “Gymnastics are pretty much my life.”

Mead Lumber announces rebranding initiative

Mead Lumber, a leading supplier of building materials and services, has announced the launch of its rebranding initiative. The rebranding initiative is aimed at updating the company’s look and creating consistency across its business units, both with employees and customers.

As part of the rebranding initiative, Mead Lumber will unveil a new and modern logo, an all-new website, and a new web address, which is www.meadlumber.com, among many other initiatives. Some of its locations will also be changing their name to Mead Lumber, while others will keep their name but will follow the new logo and design scheme.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to develop a fresh look for our brand that better represents the quality, reliability, and innovation that our customers have come to expect from us,” said Dave Anderson, CEO of Mead Lumber. “This new branding highlights our commitment to providing top-notch service and support for all of our customers.”

At the heart of the rebrand is Mead Lumber’s brand promise: “To Make You Feel at Home, From Design to Finish®”. This promise has always been the cornerstone of their business, and they are committed to continuing to deliver on it in everything they do. Mead Lumber believes that this promise sets them apart from their competitors and is the reason why their customers keep coming back.

Mead Lumber will continue to offer the best products and services in the building supply industry. The company remains committed to providing its customers with top-quality materials and services, and to building long-lasting relationships with them and the communities we serve together.

To celebrate the rebranding initiative, many of Mead Lumber’s locations will be holding celebration activities on the day of the rebranding and will be incorporating the announcement into their upcoming events. That will include the York Mead Lumber location at 121 East 16th Street.

Cornerstone Bank to sponsor 41st annual tennis tournament

Cornerstone Bank will host its 41st annual non-sanctioned tennis tournament on Aug. 5 and 6 at Levitt Tennis Courts next to York High School.

Entries will be limited to one single and one double. The matches will be the best of three sets with a 12-point tiebreaker at 6-all. There will be a super tie breaker if sets are split in lieu of a third set.

Registration forms are available on the Cornerstone Bank website at www.cornerstoneconnect.com. The entry deadline is noon Wednesday, Aug. 2. Singles entry fee is $20 per division and doubles entry fee is $30 per team.

Pairings will be available on Friday, Aug. 4 by 12 p.m. (Noon) on Cornerstone Bank’s website. Please call Mandy Hengelfelt at (402) 363-7423 for any further information. Scan the accompanying QR code to register.

What the heck?

Usually when the YNT Treasure Hunt is going on, it’s a very humid 105 degrees or so. This year’s hunting weather, while warm, has been pretty nice. It’s due to warm up a little this week but still not too bad. Look for Clue #5 in today’s paper. Also, if you haven’t been getting the text clue all you have to do is text CLUE to 402-833-3032. Happy

hunting.