New officer joins York Police Department

YORK – Dallas Bruning joined the York Police Department this week as a new officer.

Officer Bruning underwent 630 hours of training in 16 weeks at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island. He graduated last week as part of the 212th class of officers to graduate from that program.

This week, Bruning took his oath of service, which was administered by York City Clerk Amanda Ring.

In attendance for the swearing ceremony were York Mayor Barry Redfern, York City Administrator Sue Crawford, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden, York Police Captain Russ Coffey, York Police Officer Riley Friesen, York City Councilman Jerry Wilkinson, York Public Works Director James Paul, York Human Resources Officer Denise Pfeifer, as well as friends and family of the new officer.

Bruning and his wife, Lorinda, have two young sons, Kaden and Rhettly. The Brunings reside in York.

Following taking the oath of service, Bruning joined Officer Friesen on the streets of York, as Bruning will go through required training with Friesen, over the course of the next few months.