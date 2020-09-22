New Life group/care facility is allowed to move forward

The new proposed conditions were as follows: up to six unrelated persons (original proposal was for 10), facility will only serve women, facility will not allow sex offenders (which was further modified to add “or convicted of a violent offense”), permittee shall provide four off-street parking spaces (which was further modified to add “must not park in front of neighboring properties”), permittee shall remove the “Serving Hands” sculpture within 14 days, no signs for the facility shall be permitted, permittee shall install security cameras, residents shall have a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends with exceptions for work or medical reasons, the facility shall be staffed overnight from the hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. (this was also modified to add that the overnight staffing would be required no matter how few people might be staying there), the permittee shall provide the contact information for the operator to the city’s building and zoning staff, the facility can be inspected at any time by a city representative with reasonable notice, the city council can revoke the special permit for willful non-compliance with its conditions, and the special permit is limited to the permittee and is not transferrable with the sale of the property.”