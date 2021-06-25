New Life Church of the Nazarene, York

The York Church of the Nazarene was organized as a result of a tent meeting conducted by District Superintendent Rev. Q. A. Deck, back in 1913.
Historical accounts show that at the time of the organization, “property was secured at the southeast corner of Eighth Street and Platte Avenue. The original church building was a one room school house located on the alley, on Eighth Street. The parsonage, a small house, was originally on the corner. It was moved back to the alley and the Church of the Nazarene was built on the corner sometime during Rev. A.R. McDonald’s pastorate between 1925 and 1927.”
Local historians said, in the book “Yesterday and Today,” that the original records had been lost, so the identities and number of the charter members are unfortunately not known. What they did know was that Herman Thorne attended the church in 1914, did some lay preaching and was probably one of the charter members. And a woman named Susie Echleberry was also a charter member. And there were some (when the history book was written) who remembered attending services in a tent in the location where the McCloud Hotel was later built.
The church remained at the corner of Eighth and Platte until larger and more adequate facilities were necessary. In the fall of 1948, the present building at Eleventh Street and Beaver Avenue was completed. A large number of members and friends marched from the old building to the new edifice on Sunday morning, November, 1948, just before Thanksgiving.
“Through faith, sacrifice and hard work on the part of the members and friends, the indebtedness of the building was paid and the mortgage burning service was conducted by Dr. Whitcomb Harding, the district superintendent, on Oct. 1, 1961. In August of 1963, the final payment was made on the parsonage,” wrote Mary Anne Miller in the “Yesterday and Today” historical account.
