New Life Church of the Nazarene, York

The York Church of the Nazarene was organized as a result of a tent meeting conducted by District Superintendent Rev. Q. A. Deck, back in 1913.

Historical accounts show that at the time of the organization, “property was secured at the southeast corner of Eighth Street and Platte Avenue. The original church building was a one room school house located on the alley, on Eighth Street. The parsonage, a small house, was originally on the corner. It was moved back to the alley and the Church of the Nazarene was built on the corner sometime during Rev. A.R. McDonald’s pastorate between 1925 and 1927.”

Local historians said, in the book “Yesterday and Today,” that the original records had been lost, so the identities and number of the charter members are unfortunately not known. What they did know was that Herman Thorne attended the church in 1914, did some lay preaching and was probably one of the charter members. And a woman named Susie Echleberry was also a charter member. And there were some (when the history book was written) who remembered attending services in a tent in the location where the McCloud Hotel was later built.