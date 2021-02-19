 Skip to main content
New judge appointed for York County Court
YORK – A new judge has been appointed by Governor Pete Ricketts for the York County Court.

Governor Ricketts has appointed Lynelle Homolka of Central City to that position on the bench.

Homolka, 46, has served as Merrick County Attorney and Central Nebraska Youth Services Administrator since 2011.

In her role as county attorney, Homolka has handled juvenile, traffic, misdemeanor and felony criminal prosecutions as well as a wide variety of civil matters such as proceedings related to mental health, child support, employment law, open meetings laws, contracts/interlocal agreements, planning and zoning, ordinance enforcement, tax equalization, and inheritance tax review.

Prior to her work as Merrick County Attorney, she served as Deputy County Attorney in Hall County from 2001 to 2010.

Homolka has practiced criminal and juvenile law for over 20 years, litigating well over 100 criminal jury trials ranging from traffic infractions to felony cases involving violent assault, child abuse, sexual assault and murder.

Homolka holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.

Homolka is active in the community as a mock trial judge for the Nebraska Bar Association and as a volunteer coach for volleyball and basketball youth clubs. Additionally, she’s involved in numerous public boards and commissions, including the Governor’s Commission for the Protection of Children, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force, the Nebraska County Attorneys Association, and the Merrick County Youth Council.

She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff. She will preside over the county courts in York and Hamilton Counties.

