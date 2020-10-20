New guidelines announced for community center

YORK – New guidelines have been announced for those going to the York Community Center, due to the new health directives and the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Cheree Folts, director of the city’s parks and recreation, said that starting Wednesday, Oct. 21, the following guidelines will take effect:

• Masks must be worn in all common areas, including the entrance lobby, the museum, locker rooms, basement restrooms, the basement lobby, the director’s office and the recreation coordinator’s office.

• Appointments are required to meet with the director of the recreation coordinator.

• Social distancing is strongly recommended and masks are not required in the following areas: Weight room, basketball court, swimming pool, racquetball court and the wallyball court.

• Youth programming will be suspended until Nov. 30.

• Stop by on Oct. 24, to pick up a free pumpkin (50 available). This was otherwise the pumpkin decorating event.

She also added that “the city is not responsible for transmission of COVID-19 due to possible exposure on public property. Rules are subject to change via the director’s discretion and/or updated DHMs. Help us limit the spread of COVID-19. Use 6-foot social distancing, wear a facemask and wash your hands often and wipe down used equipment. If you are sick, stay home.”