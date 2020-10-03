New Guard recruiter here to serve

During his time in the Army National Guard, Pace has made a difference by serving his country lending a hand in nations like South Korea and Sweden. In Sweden, Pace and his fellow soldiers helped train Swedish service members in training exercises. Pace said both groups learned from each other. “They have their way of doing things, and we have our way,” he said. “People were super nice – they were just awesome people.” Pace was in Sweden for three weeks. While he enjoyed being in Sweden, he missed his family in the U.S. Still, he was with his military family in Sweden. “You really get close to some of the people you work with,” Pace said.

Diplomacy and establishing international partnerships are even bigger parts of being in the Guard than ever, Pace said. Originally from Chadron, it could be Pace’s small-town roots that help him relate to others on a more personal level. He joined the Guard when he was in high school; Pace’s father was an active Army soldier. Because of his family history, it could have been an easy answer for Pace to get involved in the Guard. That wasn’t necessarily so, he said. “I had no idea what I wanted to do.” Towards the end of high school, a fellow student inspired him to join. In 2011, Pace graduated Chadron High School. Fast-forward a few years; Pace studied welding at Central Community College-Hastings and continued his military endeavors. He said his proudest achievement is graduating as an Army Ranger. Ranger School is one of the most challenging, intense training courses a soldier can volunteer for, training and pushing themselves to mental and physical exhaustion. The school lasts a bit over two months, and graduates are experts on leading difficult missions. The Army volunteers are prepared for close-combat and direct-fire situations by perfecting their combat arms-related skills.