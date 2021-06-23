New generator will protect city's wastewater treatment process

YORK – The purchase of a large generator for the city’s wastewater treatment plant will ensure that the treatment process never stops and the facility is always in compliance.

This week, York’s wastewater treatment supervisor Chris Wize met with the administration and the city council to discuss the need of making the $124,363.74 purchase.

York City Administrator Sue Crawford said there was a budgeted figure of $75,000 – but the bids Wize had received showed a higher price tag.

“He’s been out looking, taking bids from all over for this,” Crawford told the council. “He has provided other places in his budget to save money, to cover this. This is absolutely needed to make sure the wastewater is treated if and when the power goes out. This is necessary to be in compliance.”

The wastewater treatment plant has only been in operator for a few years now, as it was built completely new as a multi-million project.

“So this was an engineering flaw from the beginning, wasn’t it?” asked Councilman Matt Wagner.

Wize said yes, that was the case. “We found on several occasions that we lost power and if that happens, there is the risk of raw sewage going out.”