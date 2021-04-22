New fund created to receive $2.6 million in federal funds

YORK – The York County Commissioners created a new fund this week in which more than $2.6 million in federal money will be deposited once it is received.

The COVID American Rescue Plan Fund was created to hold the $2,652,958 the county will be receiving.

It is expected that some of that money will arrive next month, with the rest coming at a later date.

The county was notified it will be receiving this large amount. No one knows for sure how the money will be spent, as there will likely be restrictions and regulations as to such.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commissioners have said they will have numerous discussions on that spending, going forward, as more information becomes available.

The commissioners didn’t seem much enthused, however, about the pending receipt of the money.

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said he feels the amount is exorbitant “and this county did not spend or lose anywhere near that amount due to the COVID pandemic. The politicians in Washington are throwing money everywhere, spending money like drunken sailors. And we will all pay for this in the end.”