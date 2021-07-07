New electric vehicle charging station installed at NPPD

YORK – A new electric vehicle charging station was recently installed at the Nebraska Public Power District’s York Operations Center.

At the operations center, which is located at 907 West 25th Street (in the northwest portion of York), the station was installed for use by employees and the public.

NPPD officials say they installed two dual corded Level 2 stations. Each cord on the charging stations has a charging rate of 6.6 kilowatts and should be able to add about 20 miles of range in an hour (five miles in 15 minutes), but longer charges can be done.

Use of the charging station will require a credit card.

The charging stations were backed by grants from the Nebraska Environmental Trust through the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance. This grant covered $14,379.08 of the costs of those two stations.