New COVID vaccines available in York

YORK – Local health officials say the newly updated Bivalent COVID vaccine is now available, as of Friday, Sept. 8, at the Four Corners Health Department.

Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department said, “We now have Pfizer Bivalent COVID vaccine and will be giving boosters on Friday, Sept. 8, from noon to 4 p.m., at our offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue.

McDougall said further, “We have a limited supply, so we need people to sign up for their booster on our website www.fourcorners.ne.gov or at this link: https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9GYR9nz2hRS8DnU. This will not be a walk-in clinic.

“For the Sept. 8 clinic, we only have Pfizer Bivalent COVID vaccine for the boosters,” McDougall continued. We expect to have Moderna boosters available in the coming weeks.

“Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the new Pfizer booster as long as it has been at least two months since their last COVID vaccine,” she added.

If anyone has questions or they need assistance in signing up for a vaccine, they are asked to call the Four Corners office at 402-362-2621.