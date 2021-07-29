New COVID cases reported in York County

YORK – In the timeframe of July 24-27, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District with six of those being in York County, according to local health officials.

Four of the new cases were in Seward County, two were in Polk County. There were no new cases in Butler County.

So far, there have been 1,854 confirmed cases in York County, since the start of the pandemic last year. That compares to 2,055 in Seward County, 593 in Polk County and 864 in Butler County.

As of July 27, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,366. There were 25 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 17 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

While there was a surge in cases in York County a month or so ago, due to two separate outbreaks, the number of new COVID cases in this county have greatly slowed since with several days having no new cases. Yet, between July 19-25, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has placed York County in the “high level of community transition,” according to the CDC website.

Meanwhile, vaccination clinics continue at the Four Corners Health Department on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, from noon until 4 p.m. Vaccinations are also available through York General Health Care Services and Henderson Health Care Services.

