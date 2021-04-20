New COVID cases remain very low in number

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District continue to be very low.

In the two-day timeframe of April 17-19, there was only one new case in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,718.

The majority of new cases in the health district continue to be in Seward County. During that same timeframe, there were five new cases in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,975. There were no new cases in Butler or Polk Counties, where the respective cumulative totals are at 853 and 584.

As of April 19, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,130. There were 62 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 33 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to be active throughout the district.

The latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department indicate that 8,224 vaccinations have been administered in York County so far. That compares to 10,259 in Seward County; 5,211 in Butler County; and 3,067 in Polk County.

So far, a total of 26,761 vaccinations have been administered in the health district, with 16,545 of those being first doses and 10,216 being second doses.