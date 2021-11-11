New COVID cases in upward trend for health district

YORK – The latest information from the Four Corners Health Department is showing a steep upward trend in new cases of COVID0-19, in the health district.

According to the health department, in the past seven days, there have been 186 new COVID cases in the district – which includes York, Seward, Polk and Butler Counties.

In the past 14 days, it appears (according to the latest information from the health department) the greatest surge of new cases has been in Butler County, although there have been more than 50 in both Seward and York Counties with about 30 in Polk County.

The new cases have appeared in people of all age groups, with the highest numbers being in those in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

The trajectory started going down in mid-September after a peak – but the trajectory started going back up at the beginning of November and continues to do so.

The health district remains in the red category as far as community transmission. The seven-day rolling case number has to go below 45 new cases in order to have a lower classification.

Right now, Seward and York County remain the only two counties in the health district to have more than 50% of the total population fully vaccinated.

Children ages five and older are now eligible for vaccination. Four Corners is offering kids’ vaccinations. Vaccination clinics are every Tuesday and Friday from noon until 4 p.m. Those wanting vaccinations are asked to schedule appointments on the Four Corners website. Registration is not required but appreciated for planning purposes and to ensure a dose is available. Walk-ins are welcome. If someone has trouble signing up online, they can call the Four Corners offices at 402-362-2621.

