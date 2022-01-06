New COVID cases in health department now over 200 in last 7-day period

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District is now over 200 in a 7-day period, according to the latest figures from local health officials.

There were 219 new COVID cases reported in the health district, in a 7-day period, as of Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The trajectory of new cases, according to graphics provided by the health department, show the new case figures are now higher than the high points in early September and early November.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates are increasing in the district. The entire district, 53.11% of the total population has been vaccinated. The figures for the individual counties in the district are currently as follows: York County, 54.86%; Seward County, 54.78%; Butler County, 50.76%; and Polk County, 47.11%.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 8,524 COVID cases confirmed in the health district. Of those, 3,248 have been in Seward County; 2,864 have been in York County; 1,478 have been in Butler County; and 934 have been in Polk County.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 42 COVID-related deaths in Seward County; 18 in York County; 22 in Polk County; and 13 in Butler County.