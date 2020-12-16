New COVID case counts decreasing

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District is on a decreasing trend, according to local health officials.

“This is welcome news for us all,” Laura McDougall, director of the Four COrnres Health District said in a news released.

In the past three days, there have been 61 new cases in the health district. Of those, 31 were in Seward County where the cumulative total is now up to 1,456.

There were 19 new cases in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,276.

There were six new cases in Butler County, bringing the cumulative total there to 695.

And there were five new cases in Polk County, bringing the cumulative total there to 448.

While these figures would have been considered significant last summer and spring, they are vastly improved over the spike in cases seen in November and early December.

Now, the cumulative total number of cases in the health district is at 3,875. There have been 488 new cases in the past 14 days, with 195 of those in the last seven days.