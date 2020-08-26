New COVID-19 cases continue to be identified

YORK – Health officials say there were eight new cases of COVID-19 identified in the Four Corners Health District in the last day.

The cumulative total of cases, since the pandemic began, is now at 380 with 118 considered to be active. There have been 260 recoveries.

There are three new cases in York County, Four Corners officials say, bringing the total here to 109.

There are four new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 165.

The cumulative case number for Butler County remains at 76.

And there is one new case in Polk County, bringing the total there to 30.

The number of people who have had to be hospitalized, due to COVID-19, remains at six in York County.

So far, there have been 2,045 people tested for COVID-19 in this county. The number of people who have been tested in Seward County is now at 2,276. There have been 1,180 people tested in Butler County and 540 people tested in Polk County.

The age group with the most number of cases continues to be that of those in their 20s – although every age group in the Four Corners jurisdiction has been affected by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the risk dial remains in the yellow – moderate – category.

