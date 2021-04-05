New county judge now on the bench

YORK – Judge Lynelle Homolka was recently sworn in as a new judge in the Fifth Judicial District and is now serving as the county judge in Hamilton and York Counties.

She was appointed by Governor Pete Ricketts to fill the position after the retirement of Judge Linda Caster-Senff.

As Judge Senff was, Judge Homolka is based in Aurora. The judge travels to York County several days a week.

Homolka, 46, has served as Merrick County Attorney and Central Nebraska Youth Services Administrator since 2011.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In her role as county attorney, Homolka has handled juvenile, traffic, misdemeanor and felony criminal prosecutions as well as a wide variety of civil matters such as proceedings related to mental health, child support, employment law, open meetings laws, contracts/interlocal agreements, planning and zoning, ordinance enforcement, tax equalization, and inheritance tax review.

Prior to her work as Merrick County Attorney, she served as Deputy County Attorney in Hall County from 2001 to 2010.

Homolka has practiced criminal and juvenile law for over 20 years, litigating well over 100 criminal jury trials ranging from traffic infractions to felony cases involving violent assault, child abuse, sexual assault and murder.