New councilman takes oath of office

YORK – Tony North took the oath of office Thursday night, prior to the regular meeting of the York City Council.

He is now officially a member of the city council.

North was appointed to the council following a recommendation from Mayor Barry Redfern and a vote by the council on that recommendation.

He fills the seat that was declared vacant after the election winner was declared ineligible due to residency issues.

North’s term will be for four years, as this position was up for election in 2020.

Thursday’s meeting was the first of the new year.

Appointments for council leadership and committees were made during the last meeting of 2020.

With the new council now seated, Jeff Pieper is the council president and Sheila Hubbard is the council vice-president.

Members of the Finance Committee are Christi Lones, Jerry Wilkinson, Matt Wagner and North.

Members of the Ordinance and Judiciary Committee are Clarence Hoffman, Hubbard, Wagner and Pieper.

Members of the Asset Management Committee are Hoffman, Pieper, Hubbard and Scott VanEsch.