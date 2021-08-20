New council member sworn in

YORK – Jennifer Sheppard took the oath of office Thursday night and is now a member of the York City Council.

At the previous city council meeting, Mayor Barry Redfern recommended she be appointed to the vacated seat and the city council members agreed.

Thursday, York City Clerk Jean Thiele administered the oath of office and Sheppard took her seat at the council table.

Sheppard grew up in York and graduated from York High School. She’s lived in the York community for more than 40 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She is married to Anthony Sheppard and they have four children – Kevin, Adam, Mikel and Kortnie.

Sheppard is a QMS/ISO technician at Bayer US Crop Science in Waco.

“I am new to city government in the official capacity,” Sheppard said, “however, I have always advocated for what I am very passion about. For example, I volunteered for Habitat for Humanity when the organization began in York. I have volunteered for York Adopt-A-Pet for a number of years. I have always enjoyed volunteering my time for whatever activities my children were in.”