New council member sworn in

YORK – Jennifer Sheppard took the oath of office Thursday night and is now a member of the York City Council.
At the previous city council meeting, Mayor Barry Redfern recommended she be appointed to the vacated seat and the city council members agreed.
Thursday, York City Clerk Jean Thiele administered the oath of office and Sheppard took her seat at the council table.
Sheppard grew up in York and graduated from York High School. She’s lived in the York community for more than 40 years.
She is married to Anthony Sheppard and they have four children – Kevin, Adam, Mikel and Kortnie.
Sheppard is a QMS/ISO technician at Bayer US Crop Science in Waco.
“I am new to city government in the official capacity,” Sheppard said, “however, I have always advocated for what I am very passion about. For example, I volunteered for Habitat for Humanity when the organization began in York. I have volunteered for York Adopt-A-Pet for a number of years. I have always enjoyed volunteering my time for whatever activities my children were in.”
Sheppard says she has been “wanting to get more involved with the decisions that are made regarding the city and the residents of York. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community and to make sure that all community members feel they are being heard and listened to. I consider myself very approachable and am always willing to talk with others regarding their concerns and suggestions. I believe there needs to be transparency between city government and the citizens of York.”