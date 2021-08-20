 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New council member sworn in
0 comments
featured

New council member sworn in

{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer Sheppard

York City Clerk Jean Thiele administered the oath of office this week as Jennifer Sheppard was sworn in as the newest member of the York City Council.

YORK – Jennifer Sheppard took the oath of office Thursday night and is now a member of the York City Council.

At the previous city council meeting, Mayor Barry Redfern recommended she be appointed to the vacated seat and the city council members agreed.

Thursday, York City Clerk Jean Thiele administered the oath of office and Sheppard took her seat at the council table.

Sheppard grew up in York and graduated from York High School. She’s lived in the York community for more than 40 years.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She is married to Anthony Sheppard and they have four children – Kevin, Adam, Mikel and Kortnie.

Sheppard is a QMS/ISO technician at Bayer US Crop Science in Waco.

“I am new to city government in the official capacity,” Sheppard said, “however, I have always advocated for what I am very passion about. For example, I volunteered for Habitat for Humanity when the organization began in York. I have volunteered for York Adopt-A-Pet for a number of years. I have always enjoyed volunteering my time for whatever activities my children were in.”

Sheppard says she has been “wanting to get more involved with the decisions that are made regarding the city and the residents of York. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community and to make sure that all community members feel they are being heard and listened to. I consider myself very approachable and am always willing to talk with others regarding their concerns and suggestions. I believe there needs to be transparency between city government and the citizens of York.”

Following Sheppard’s taking the oath of office, the council approved her appointment to the Ordinance and Judiciary Committee as well as to the Asset Management Committee.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moving vans seen at NY Gov. mansion

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News