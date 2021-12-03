New city clerk sworn in

YORK – Amanda Ring was sworn into office as the new city clerk for York during this week’s regular meeting of the York City Council Thursday night.

She will be replacing Jean Thiele who has spent just under five decades in that position and has chosen it’s time for retirement.

Ring has been working for nearly eight years as the deputy York County Clerk. Two weeks ago her appointment was approved by the city council and now that her oath has been administered, she will spend the next week working with Thiele.

“I want to thank you for this opportunity,” Ring said to the council, mayor and administration. “I know I have big shoes to fill and I’m so glad Jean is willing to work with me in the transition.”

This being Thiele’s last city counil meeting – after 49 ½ years in the clerk’s chair – there was emotion and support in the council chambers that doesn’t typically exist.

“On behalf of all the mayors, councils, staff, everyone, the city of York, to Jean, we say thank you,” Mayor Barry Redfern said as everyone in the chambers rose to their feet to give Thiele a stand ovation.

Thiele’s official last day will be Friday, Dec. 10. A coffee in Thiele’s honor will be held from 3-5 p.m., in the council chambers, which is open to the public. This will be a time for everyone to wish her well on her retirement and thank her for her many decades of service to this community.

