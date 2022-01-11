New CASA volunteers sworn in

YORK – Four new CASA volunteers have been sworn in and are actively working to help local children.

Elizabeth Hain, the CASA executive director for York County, said Haili Geisbrecht, Kay Magner, Brent Magner and Jake Owens have completed the training and they were sworn in by York County Judge Lynelle Homolka.

“These volunteers are now ready to serve abused and neglected children in York County, by advocating for them in court,” Hain said. “The work they do is so important and the judge expressed that she values their efforts and the information they provide to the court.”

Hain said there are currently more than 40 abused and/or neglected children currently in York County’s court system.

CASAs are “voices for the children” and often a volunteer will spend considerable spans of time working with the same child, children, families.

CASA volunteers are always needed.

If someone is interested in being a CASA volunteer or helping in other ways, they can contact Hain at 402-362-5454 or casaforyork.org.