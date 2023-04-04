YORK -- York Parks and Recreation has announced Carrie Remmers, a Geneva native, will be serving as the new York Ballpark Complex and Anna Palmer Museum coordinator.

York Parks Director Cheree Folts said, “I am excited to have Carrie on the Parks and Recreation team. She comes to us with experience on the museum side with library science knowledge. On the complex side, she has experience in running a summer youth church camp. In her short time here, she has really fit the ‘unicorn’ position of museum and complex.”

Remmers attended Concordia University where she received her bachelor’s in English and her master’s in library and information science.

Prior to coming on board, Remmers worked at Lincoln City Libraries for 12 years where she worked on a teen advisory board and was part of their Home Outreach mail services. She has experience in designing and developing knowledge organization systems, creating readers’ advisory resources and helping locals locate archival materials.

She and her husband, Stuart, have been residing in York for three years. Remmers said they’ve been keeping their “eyes open” for job opportunities in York.

Remmers said, “This job opening was very intriguing. I love museums and I love touring museums. I visited the Holocaust traveling exhibit in Kansas last year with my husband. They said the tours would last just a couple of hours, but my husband and I were there for five. I didn't know much about this museum coming in, but I liked the idea that I would be able to grow the collection, display the collection, do the programming and recruit volunteers. It was not a hard choice to make.”

Remmers’ objective for the coming months is to set up a “War Through the Ages” rotating exhibit at the museum.

“It’s very much like running a library,” said Remmers. “I have a lot of organizing, shelving and researching to do.”

Remmers will not only be unboxing, sorting and cleaning historical war artifacts, but she’ll be preparing the York Ball Complex for ball games this spring and summer.

“It’s an interesting combination of duties and responsibilities,” said Remmers. “You go from being in complete solitary with little interaction at the museum to being in charge of 50 people, particularly teens over at the complex, but I think it’s good for a person like me who likes change throughout the day.”

Since 2009, Carrie has worked at the WELS Camp Jefferson Christian summer camp in Fairbury.

Remmers said, “I am usually in charge of 70 to 90 kids and 20 to 30 teens, so I have a lot of experience in directing teenagers and working with different volunteers for things, so I think those skills will come in handy working at the complex. I am pretty excited.”

Remmers is already working with her staff of teens and event managers “to get up to speed” on concession stand training and stocking inventory for this year’s softball and baseball games.

She said she's most excited to get more involved with the community of York.

She said, “I grew up in Geneva. I’m a small town girl and I am just excited to be here. I love going to the farmers market and the different community events around town. I am big into community involvement, so to actually participate and work in the community is important to me. I want to recruit, meet and develop relationships. Now that I am not traveling hours to and from work every day, I have that extra time on my hands to do that.”