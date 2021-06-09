New agreement signed for clean-up of old wastewater treatment plant

YORK – The city has signed a new agreement with Wy-Ad for the demolition and clean-up of the city’s old wastewater treatment plant.
York City Administrator Sue Crawford told the city council that “the previous city administrator and the previous Wy-Ad owner had an informal agreement that allowed for hourly payment to the company for work there, when they had time. Now we are asking for a formal agreement, with a finish date of Aug. 1. I worked with Chris Wize from the wastewater treatment plant regarding this – this agreement calls for them to finish demolition by Aug. 1.”
The agreement calls for the following work to be done: Work east of the brick buildings including breaking and pulling four tank floors, filling in holes behind the office with rubble, grading and sloping area from the north fence towards the creek. Also demolition of the brick building southeast of the office and the surrounding attached tank, as well as demolition of and breaking the floor.
As far as a price agreement, if all demolition occurs by Aug. 1, the payment will be $47,500. Any work not completed by Aug. 1 will require a new price agreement, the contract says.
Also, if the city is unable to haul rubble away, Wy-Ad may charge up to $5,000 for hauling rubble, the contract says.
When it comes to landfill charges, the wastewater department will pay the costs for rubble that cannot be placed in demolition holes.
As far as dirt, “Wy-Ad has access to dirt located at the current wastewater treatment facility property, which has been designated for use in leveling land on the demolition site. The city will move the dirt to the demolition site.”
And this agreement, according to the contract, “supersedes any previous agreement between the City of York and Wy-Ad Enterprises for demolition on this property.”