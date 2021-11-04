New accelerated bachelor-to-master program offered at York College

YORK – York College has announced a new transition program for education majors leading to master’s degrees.

Qualified faculty will be expanding the learning opportunities for its education students, college officials say.

Undergraduate education students can now save time and money by pursuing a master’s of arts in education. Four concentrations are available – Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Instruction, Social Emotional Learning or Sports Administration.

Upperclassmen who meet the entrance criteria can enroll in graduate-level education courses starting in the spring of 2022. After completing the application process, students will take a minimum of 12 hours in the fall and spring terms of either undergraduate or graduate-level courses. These courses will count toward both the graduate and undergraduate program requirements. Students may choose to take up to 18 hours of coursework per semester to complete the program early.

The master’s level courses are offered through York College’s online platform in eight-week sessions. Six sessions are available annually and students may enroll at any time throughout the year.

A master’s in education degree is also available to those who have already earned their bachelor’s degree.

For more information, contact Dr. Erin DeHart or Dr. Cheryl Couch.