Nebraska Wesleyan University confers degrees

Those who graduated with honors are designated with highest distinction (3.93 or higher GPA), high distinction (3.86-3.92 GPA), and distinction (3.80-3.85 GPA). Gold key award recipients are noted as graduates who maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout their college career. Silver key award recipients are noted as graduates who maintained a 3.99 GPA throughout their college career.

Graduates from the York area include: Alex Kubik of Aurora, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Joel Springer of Aurora, Bachelor of Arts, History; Vanessa Wergin of Aurora, Bachelor of Science, Physics; Megan Davis of Geneva, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Abbie Parde of Geneva, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Aaron Poppert of Geneva, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Bailey Peters of Henderson, Bachelor of Science, Health and Fitness Studies, distinction; Macy Gustafson of Osceola, Bachelor of Science, Health and Fitness Studies; Kevin Lyon of Seward, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Jacob Marshall of Seward, Bachelor of Science, Integrative Data Science; Nana Abenaa Wright of Seward, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, distinction; Carter Smith of Shelby, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, highest distinction; Jennifer Fjell of Stromsburg, Master of Science in Nursing; Tanner Lamoree of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science, Accounting; Brooklyn Mickey of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, highest distinction; Avery Fernau of York, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Trenton Koehler of York, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Hayden Penny of York, Bachelor of Science, Health and Fitness Studies and Samantha Redfern of York, Bachelor of Science, Political Science, highest distinction, silver key award.