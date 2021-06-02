Nebraska Wesleyan University confers degrees

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University awarded degrees to 446 undergraduate and graduate students at its 132nd commencement on Saturday, May 8.
Karen Linder, executive chairwoman of Tethon 3D, delivered the commencement address. Linder was bestowed an Honorary Doctor of Science degree. An honorary degree was also presented to former Lincoln mayor, Coleen Seng. She received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree.
Those who graduated with honors are designated with highest distinction (3.93 or higher GPA), high distinction (3.86-3.92 GPA), and distinction (3.80-3.85 GPA). Gold key award recipients are noted as graduates who maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout their college career. Silver key award recipients are noted as graduates who maintained a 3.99 GPA throughout their college career.
Graduates from the York area include: Alex Kubik of Aurora, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Joel Springer of Aurora, Bachelor of Arts, History; Vanessa Wergin of Aurora, Bachelor of Science, Physics; Megan Davis of Geneva, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Abbie Parde of Geneva, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Aaron Poppert of Geneva, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Bailey Peters of Henderson, Bachelor of Science, Health and Fitness Studies, distinction; Macy Gustafson of Osceola, Bachelor of Science, Health and Fitness Studies; Kevin Lyon of Seward, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Jacob Marshall of Seward, Bachelor of Science, Integrative Data Science; Nana Abenaa Wright of Seward, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, distinction; Carter Smith of Shelby, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, highest distinction; Jennifer Fjell of Stromsburg, Master of Science in Nursing; Tanner Lamoree of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science, Accounting; Brooklyn Mickey of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, highest distinction; Avery Fernau of York, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Trenton Koehler of York, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Hayden Penny of York, Bachelor of Science, Health and Fitness Studies and Samantha Redfern of York, Bachelor of Science, Political Science, highest distinction, silver key award.