Nebraska Wesleyan announces fall academic honors list announced

Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Local students named to the academic honors list: Katie Bloom of Aurora; Allyson Weber of Aurora; Jaylen Arndt of Hampton; Reagan Janzen of Hampton; Sydney Janzen of Hampton; Ellyn Hall, Henderson; Kyle Ott of Henderson; Sierra Crees of Seward; Haley Marshall of Seward; Ted R. Hughes IV of Seward; Ryan Wall of Seward; Melanie Minchow of Sutton; Abigail Parten of Sutton; Madison Avery of Utica; Sophia Chavanu of York; Dalton Mogul of York; Lauren Peters of York; Kaitlyn Phinney of York and Carsyn Zumpfe of York.