 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Wesleyan announces fall academic honors list announced
0 Comments

Nebraska Wesleyan announces fall academic honors list announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University announces its 2021 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs. 

Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.  

Local students named to the academic honors list: Katie Bloom of Aurora; Allyson Weber of Aurora; Jaylen Arndt of Hampton; Reagan Janzen of Hampton; Sydney Janzen of Hampton; Ellyn Hall, Henderson; Kyle Ott of Henderson; Sierra Crees of Seward; Haley Marshall of Seward; Ted R. Hughes IV of Seward; Ryan Wall of Seward; Melanie Minchow of Sutton; Abigail Parten of Sutton; Madison Avery of Utica; Sophia Chavanu of York; Dalton Mogul of York; Lauren Peters of York; Kaitlyn Phinney of York and Carsyn Zumpfe of York.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News