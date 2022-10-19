Nebraska Rotary Governors make stop in York

YORK -- The York Rotary Club had special visitors at a recent meeting meeting -- Barbara Bartle, governor of Rotary District 5650, and Deb McCaslin, governor of Rotary District 5630.

McCaslin and Bartle are following the footsteps of Rotary International President Jennifer Jones, who started the Imagine Rotary Tour to talk to community leaders about how to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

Bartle said, “The idea of Imagine Rotary Tour comes from the importance of getting our story outside of Rotary Club meetings and into the community and beyond because we know there are so many people who want to serve, they just may not know what to do.”

Bartle and McCaslin visited with York’s Rotary members about Rotary International program updates, the mission of Rotary and where Rotary is heading into the future.

Currently, there are 1.4 million Rotarians in the world and 46,000 clubs all working together to make a difference by helping families with emergency needs, supporting education, helping grow local economies and protecting the environment.

McCaslin said, “The thing that has been really exciting is seeing the pride of the communities. The people are so excited about the projects they’ve been working on and the building of great partnerships¬.”

York Rotary board member Stephen Postier shared he is always impressed with how members of the York Rotary Club always go out of their way to support non-profits and organizations within the community through acts of service.

Within the last year, the York Rotary Club has held their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for Blue Valley Community Action (BVCA), donated medical supplies to help Ukrainians in need, put together hygiene bags for York County Health Coalition, made birthday bags for BVCA and have completed many other micro-projects for families in the community of York.

Postier said, “A lot of good has been put in this community by both current and past Rotarians. Hopefully future Rotarians can help carry on that legacy.”

In addition to recognizing their many accomplishments, the York Rotary Club dedicated the Paul Harris Fellow Award, the highest honor of Rotary, to the late Jack Vincent who was a servant leader in York.

According to rotary.org, Rotary established the recognition in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to what was then Foundation’s only program, Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced Study, the precursor to Ambassadorial Scholarships.

Postier said, “Jack has done a lot for this community. In spirit, he simplified what Rotary stands for in this community.”

The Rotary will donate $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation in honor Vincent and his service to the community.

Following meeting, the York Rotarians gave the district governors a community tour where they saw the Peyton Parker Lane Playground under construction, the Rotary-branded tables in downtown York and other various locations.