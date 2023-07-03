YORK -- York’s courthouse lawn was rattling with the sounds of the 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard Friday evening. York was the last of eight cities the band rolled through as part of their 15-day Annual Training Concert Tour in Nebraska.

Veterans, families and individuals lined the courthouse lawn with lawn chairs to listen to the band of 37 citizen soldiers. The band’s mission is “to provide musical entertainment for the morale of soldiers and to support local communities.”

Community members took delight in the wide variety of music that was played like the traditional classics Golden Jubilee, Flying Colors and Nebraska’s own Platte River Run.

The band consisted of members of several Nebraska small groups including Heartland Revival (country and blue grass band), The Black Hawk Brass (brass band), Sierra Niner (rock and pop band) and Sharpshooter Winds (small wind ensemble).

The crowd sang along to the country tunes “Listen to the Music”, “Boondocks” and “Take Me Down to the Little White Church” played by Heartland Revival.

Sierra Niner also played fan favorites like “Every Rose has its Thorn”, "Uptown Girl” and “Can’t Buy Me love”.

Conducting the band was Sergeant CW2 Paul Kennedy who has been an educator in the Lincoln community for eight years and has been a member of the 43rd Army Band for fifteen years. Prior to taking command, he performed as a trumpet player with the group. He currently serves as a band director at Lincoln Northwest High School.

Kennedy said, “You always want your last performance to be your strongest one and have a really great audience to end the concert tour. We had that tonight. This was a pleasure for us. The audience was really responsive, interactive and supportive. We just had a really fun time.”

Kennedy noted that the band only meets one weekend a month during the summer to rehearse for the concerts they put on for cities across Nebraska. They have also performed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; the West Point Military Academy, New York; For Sam Houston, Texas; Fort Monroe, Virginia; Tompkins, Barracks, German and Schofield, Barracks, Hawaii.

The 90-minute concert concluded with the acknowledgement of veterans who rose for the “Armed Forces on Parade” followed by “The Stars and Stripes forever”.