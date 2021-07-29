Nebraska Lutheran prepares for new year

WACO -- Nebraska Lutheran plans to welcome 56 high school students to the boarding school on August 16.

Nebraska Lutheran is a part of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS). It exists to assist parents in the training of their children to serve God with their gifts and talents throughout their lives.

At the end of last year, the school had a quiz bowl that went to state at the end of April. There was also an Easter concert. The school athletic teams had basketball games and track meets throughout the year.

Over the summer, the school held a basketball fundraiser. The fundraiser was aiming to earn money for a basketball shooting machine called “The Gun." There were prizes given out to teams who placed.

Skip Bremer is the principal at the school. He said there is not any different COVID protocol this year. Masks will be recommended, but vaccines are not required. Bremer said the school hopes to socially distance as much as possible.

There are three new staff this year:

• Andrew Frey will be the new campus pastor.

• Hannah Zabel will teach high school history and she will be the girls’ dorm supervisor.