Nebraska Lutheran lunch ladies cooking with love

WACO -- Seconds, thirds….who’s counting? At Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School, the lunch ladies work tirelessly to prepare meals to perfection for students and staff.

What makes their job unique is that they not only serve lunch, but they serve breakfast and dinner too. They put on their aprons as early as 6 a.m. and take them off as late as 7 p.m. They’ll drive through snow, slick ice and storms to serve meals right on time.

Kitchen manager Jennifer Thompson and said her crew of five serves about 150 meals a day, five days a week. They also pack coolers full of sandwiches, wraps, bagels, fruit, and more that students can grab at their own leisure on the weekend. When students are on the road for sports and activities, they pack sack lunches.

Thompson said, “I’d say they are pretty spoiled here. We don’t have to follow state guidelines when it comes to food, so we can prepare whatever we want and however we want it.”

Thompson became the kitchen manager a little over two years ago, and has revamped their whole school menu with homemade, high quality food.

“When I took over as the manager, I threw out the whole menu,” said Thompson. “They had a rotating menu and every five weeks, it was the same food over and over again. We threw that out, threw out all the recipes and just started making food like we're making food at home. Now we have every single kid and staff member coming in for lunch.”

From homemade casseroles made from scratch to mean bundt cakes baked by their crew member, Carol Reynoldson, these meals are made with love.

Thompson said, “The students tell us what they like and what they don’t like and if they don’t like something, we don’t make it again. They’re the ones who have to eat it, so we go off of their opinion and what they want.”

Crew member Lindy Wiemer added, “We have a daily salad bar where we cut up our own vegetables and put them on there. We have salads and puddings. We have ice cream and slushy machines that we are always filling.”

It’s no wonder the students come running when the lunch hour hits.

They aren’t doing the same thing every day, which means reading skills are necessary when it comes to following the recipes.

They also have to be cautious of any cooking hazards like slipping and falling on slippery surfaces, sharp kitchen equipment and burns.

Wiemer said, “One time I dropped a whole tray of chicken. I didn’t have my hot pad up far enough and it was burning my hand and I ended up dropping the pan.”

The lunch professionals like to have fun on the job. Thompson said they are always joking around with one another. Once in a while, they can be found playing frisbee with paper plates when no one is looking.

“You’ve got to have fun at work,” said Wiemer. “If you don’t, it’s not worth being there.”

Thompson and her crew are looking forward to another school year of serving meals with a smile.

They are especially excited for the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up.

“I love preparing a big feast for the kids,” said Thomson. “A lot of schools don’t do that with the ham, turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pies. Last year, we had 23 pies sitting out for the kids. We had a separate table set up just for the pies. It was awesome. We had about nine roasters and the kids could serve themselves buffet style.”

In addition to their lunches, they’ve served meals after their Christmas and spring concerts and their opening service at the beginning of the year.

Wiemer said, “No one is starving by any means here.”