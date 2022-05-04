Nebraska has a wildlife safari experience, too

EXIT 426 – It may not be an open jeep cruise over the African Savannah, but corn country Nebraska has its very own adventure in the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park between Lincoln and Omaha.
The park, established and managed by the Henry Doorly Zoo, is located directly across I-80 south of Mahoney State Park at Exit 426. Visitors enjoy the visitor center at the park entrance, then drive slowly (speed limit 7 mph) over the rocked, serpentine, one-way roads to enjoy animals in natural habitats. Bison, elk, deer, turtles, birds and other creatures are easily viewed from vehicles. Bear and wolf exhibits require only a short walk from parking areas.
Because of the present deadly threat from avian disease, pelicans and other species that can be moved are being housed temporarily and safely out of the public eye.
Mahoney State Park, Wildlife Safari Park and the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum are all located at the same exit; Mahoney and the Aerospace Museum to the north, Wildlife Safari Park to the south.