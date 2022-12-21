Nebraska grants 1,288 degrees during December ceremonies

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities.

Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor of history at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners Dec. 16.

Chancellor Ronnie Green presided over the ceremonies.

Graduates from the York area include: Anna Ranae Maxfield Crist of Aurora, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Zachariah High of Aurora, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Rylan James Willis of Aurora, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Services.

Jackson Lee Bailey of Beaver Crossing, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management with high distinction.

Lane A. Kelley of Clarks, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.

Luke Petersen of Cordova, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

Madison Kathleen Zumpfe of Friend, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction.

Lauryn Marie Monteforte of Geneva, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.

Hayes Everett Oswald of Henderson, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

Tyler Lee Tomasek of Hordville, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.

Alyse Lillian Lorraine Carlson of Polk, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Benjamin Rex Briggs of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Morgan Ray Erwin of Seward, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy; John Michael Jensen of Seward, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration; Lora Marie Jilg of Seward, Graduate Studies, Master of Music; Garrett Isaac Kuss of Seward, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Plant Biology with distinction; Max Reed Peery of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Alec James Sackschewsky of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Krystal Leigh Gabel of Shelby, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.

Brisa Janese Lara Gonzalez of York, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Simon Luther Otte of York, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Genevieve Ann Tonniges of York, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Maxx Russell Troester of York, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with highest distinction.