Nebraska FBLA national award winners named

More than 259 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests virtually attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference. Nebraska FBLA members competed in 79 events. More than 11,368 FBLA and Middle Level FBLA members attended the conference.

During the conference, members participated in leadership workshops, competitive events, and got to virtually tour the FBLA-PBL, Inc. headquarters in Reston, Virginia. This year’s theme was “Aspire.” Nebraska members brought home 17 Top Ten awards.

The Top Ten award winners from the York area are: Second Place: Raina Cattau, Jameson Herzberg and Olicia Lawless; Aurora – Business Ethics; Fifth Place: Wyatt Nun; Fillmore Central – Future Business Leader; Sixth Place: Caden Carlson and Preston Ramaekers; Aurora – Sales Presentation; Tenth Place: Kale Wetjen; Heartland Community School – Personal Finance; Top 15 Finalists: Jacob Howe; York – Impromptu Speaking.

Other national awards included: FBLA Outstanding Chapter Award: Fillmore Central; National Recognition Event Winners: Wyatt Nun, Fillmore Central – Who’s Who in FBLA; On the Road to Nationals Award Recognition: Fillmore Central; Gold Seal Chapter Award, Merit: Fillmore Central.