Nebraska Czechs of York celebrate heritage

YORK -- The Holthus Convention Center was bustling with excitement as 650 people from all over Nebraska attended the 2022 Nebraska Czech of York Czechfest.

Dave Vavra, chairman of the Nebraska Czechs of York, said their mission is to preserve the Czech heritage and encourage people to appreciate their cultural backgrounds no matter where they come from.

Czechs and non-Czechs enjoyed a day of music, family fun activities and delicious food. The day began with coffee and kolaches of all kinds from apple to Bavarian Creme to poppy seed.

Music was a big hit as musicians took part in the accordion jamboree in the ballroom. There were also accordion lessons onsite, taught by Don Osentowski of York. Osentowski said, “This is one of best turnouts I’ve ever had in years.”

Czech language lessons were taught along with children’s cultural crafts. Vavra said he was excited to see the youth heavily involved with the dancing, the kolache eating contest and craft activities.

In the afternoon, over 20 Czech Queens, princesses and princes paraded on stage. York’s Czech Queen Alisha Vavra showcased her talent by singing a traditional Czech song.

Following the queen introductions, the Milligan Czech Brass Band got people on their feet, waltzing around and around in circles with ease.

Ven Lanik from Lincoln said he and his wife Willa have come to York’s Czechfest the past six years. Lanik said, “We love it. How couldn’t you have fun? There’s good food, good dancing and good heritage!”

There were vendor booths full of crafts, clothing, jewelry and divine pastries and breads to take home.

It’s through events like these, people are reminded of what makes their heritage so special.

Vavra said, “In Nebraska, traditionally, we have a lot of Swedes, Czechs and Italians. There are traditions in those cultures that need to be preserved. People should strive to celebrate their heritage.”

It takes a team of people to put on an event like this said Vavra. They have over 50 volunteers and a board of directors that make the event successful year after year.

Save the date for next year’s Czechfest on Sunday, October 15.